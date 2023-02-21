China calls for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict | News

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday advocated a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict while urging “concerned countries” not to intensify hostilities and promote dialogue.

China denies it will sell arms to Russia

During the presentation of the document of the new Global Security Initiative, the Asian foreign minister pointed out that Beijing “is deeply concerned about the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict.”

Accordingly, he stressed that China “believes in promoting peace through dialogue” and therefore “will work with the international community to promote dialogue and consultation, address the concerns of all parties, and seek common security.”

FM #QinGang delivered keynote speech at opening ceremony of Lanting Forum on Global Security Initiative:#China‘s Proposal for Solving Security Challenges, said GSI advocates new path to security featuring dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance & win-win over zero-sum. pic.twitter.com/tKPpQe1bpf

At the same time, the senior diplomat urged “some countries to immediately stop fanning the fire, stop blaming China, and stop promoting that today’s Ukraine is tomorrow’s Taiwan.”

“We are firmly against any form of hegemonism and power politics, against the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation, and against any foreign interference in China‘s internal affairs,” he said.

In this sense, the minister pointed out that “we will resolutely defend China‘s sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as international equity and justice.”

Finally, Qin stressed that “China‘s progress is inseparable from a global secure environment. In the same way, without China‘s security, there will be no global security.”

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China of seeking to send what he called “lethal support” to Russia for use in the Ukrainian conflict while warning that doing so could have “serious consequences.”





