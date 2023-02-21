Demonstration against Blinken’s visit to Greece begins in Thessaloniki

ATHENS, February 21 – RIA Novosti. Members of the Communist Youth of Greece (KNE) staged a protest outside the US consulate in Thessaloniki against the visit of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and called for “Greek involvement in the war in Ukraine.”

The demonstrators chanted the slogans “Americans are the killers of peoples”, “Give money for education, not NATO for slaughter”.

“A year after the start of the NATO-Russia war on the territory of Ukraine, a representative of US imperialism is coming to meet with both Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. The purpose of the meeting will be to strengthen the country’s participation in the imperialist war in Ukraine by sending weapons and the use of bases located in our country.This is how the 4th US-Greece Strategic Dialogue “opens”, which began under the government of SYRIZA-ANEL and is being implemented under the New Democracy party, the organizers of the protest said.

The demonstrators demanded the non-participation of Greece in the dangerous plans of the US and NATO, the closure of foreign military bases in Greece, the closure of the NATO headquarters located in the 3rd Army Corps in Thessaloniki and the cancellation of memorandums of cooperation between the two universities in Thessaloniki – Aristotle University and the University of Macedonia with NATO.

They also demanded that charges be dropped against the members of the Greek Communist Party of the KKE and the CNE who participated in the strike on April 6, 2022 in the port of Thessaloniki, and an end to the persecution of those who are fighting to ensure that Greece “does not turn into a stronghold of imperialists and an object of repression.”

First, CNE members gathered in Hagia Sophia Square and then marched to the American consulate, where they shouted anti-US slogans, spray-painted “Blinken go home” and burned the American flag.