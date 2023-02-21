The US military was advised not to eat rolls with poppy seeds

WASHINGTON, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The US military has been advised to refrain from eating poppy seeds in any form, including in baked goods, to avoid positive urine test results for drugs, the Pentagon said.

The US Department of Defense explained that, according to the latest data, some types of poppy seeds may have a higher content of the drug codeine than previously thought.

“Consumption of poppy seed products may lead to positive urine tests for codeine,” the press release said.

“As an added precaution, the Department recommends that all military personnel avoid consuming poppy seeds in all forms, including in foods and baked goods,” the Pentagon added.

The Department of Defense has promised to adjust the recommendations as new scientific evidence becomes available.