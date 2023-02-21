A photo exhibition of military correspondents RIA Novosti was held in Beirut

BEIRUT, Feb 21 – RIA Novosti. The round table “Special military operation: a view from Lebanon” with the participation of Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov and well-known Lebanese political scientists was held at the “Russian House” in Beirut, within its framework, a photo exhibition of RIA Novosti war correspondents working in the special military operation zone was held, reports RIA Novosti correspondent.

“Talented military correspondents bring us the life of the front and people in photographs, stories, videos. All those present expressed gratitude and respect to those who, despite the daily danger, find life-affirming subjects for their photographs. We especially liked the photos with children and a front-line soldier. St. George’s Ribbon on the veteran’s chest evoked in them memories of World War II. This is how history returns to normal,” one of the participants of the event commented on the exhibition.

In the photographs, the participants of the round table saw children and adults in the combat zone, the houses of the inhabitants of Donbass destroyed by shells of the Kiev regime, the work of Russian military equipment and the faces of servicemen during and after the tasks assigned by the commanders.

The event “Special military operation: a view from Lebanon” was attended by statesmen and public figures, heads of media holdings, graduates of Russian universities, writers, journalists, representatives of socio-political associations of Lebanon.

At the beginning of his speech, Rudakov drew attention to the fact that the meeting was taking place on the day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly, during which the president assessed the course of the special operation and the international situation, and also spoke about the Russian economy and the country’s development prospects. “This once again underlines the importance of the topic under discussion for the future of the whole world ,” one of the participants from the Lebanese side commented on the event.

The work of the round table was covered by several Lebanese media.