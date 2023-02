A photo exhibition of military correspondents RIA Novosti was held in Beirut

At the beginning of his speech, Rudakov drew attention to the fact that the meeting was taking place on the day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly, during which the president assessed the course of the special operation and the international situation, and also spoke about the Russian economy and the country’s development prospects. “This once again underlines the importance of the topic under discussion for the future of the whole world ,” one of the participants from the Lebanese side commented on the event.