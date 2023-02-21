Hungary called the non-acceptance of the countries of the Western Balkans in the EU a disgrace to Brussels

BUDAPEST, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The slowdown in the European integration of the countries of the Western Balkans is a “shame on Brussels” and weakens the European Union, said Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto.

“For our part, we consider the enlargement of the European Union to be unacceptably slow. The fact that it is happening so slowly is a shame for Brussels and those countries that consciously and deliberately slow down this process. Discussions about enlargement in Brussels are indicative: when candidates are in the hall, everyone says huge speeches about how important expansion is, how they support it and how necessary it is, and when there are no candidates in the room, countries extremely enthusiastic in their presence only criticize them, talk only about why expansion cannot be accelerated and what are the problems with candidate countries,” Szijjártó told Hungarian journalists. Facebook speech*.

According to him, the current crisis provides an opportunity to accelerate the process of European integration of the countries of the Western Balkans, which is in the interests of national security and the national economy of Hungary, as well as the interests of all of Europe.

“On the issue of EU enlargement, some countries are directly, deliberately and hypocritically slowing down this process. The accession of the countries of the Western Balkans, if we are talking about Serbia, then the accession of Serbia to the European Union is much more in the interests of the European Union than Serbia, because the EU needs new members and the development they have brought All those who slow down the enlargement process are against the strengthening of the European Union, because an accelerated enlargement would strengthen the EU, and a slowdown would weaken it,” Szijjártó stressed.

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry noted that cooperation between Budapest and Belgrade “is more important than ever from the point of view of border protection.” “Hungary, of course, will defend its border even if it does not receive any help from Brussels. We will protect our border, we will not let aggressive migrants in, in addition, we will help Serbia to push the line of defense as far south as possible,” Szijjártó said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has previously said that admitting the Western Balkans to the European Union is a “vital interest” for Budapest, as it would solve the problems of illegal migration and energy supply. Szijjarto, earlier during his visit to Montenegro, called on the European Union to integrate the countries of the Western Balkans, because otherwise someone else would do it, and “the EU will only have to lament.”

The Hungarian authorities have repeatedly advocated the inclusion of the countries of the Western Balkans in the European Union. Obtaining candidate status is only the beginning of a fairly long journey to join the EU. Turkey has been a candidate since 1999, North Macedonia since 2005, Montenegro since 2010 and Serbia since 2012. Croatia was the latest to join the EU in 2013, and the process took ten years.

