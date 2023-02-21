Death toll rises to 42,310 after earthquakes in Türkiye | News

The death toll from the earthquakes on January 6 in Türkiye amounted to 42,310, the Turkish Emergency and Disaster Management Authority (AFAD) reported on Tuesday.

“In total, 42,310 citizens died and 448,018 were evacuated from the region” affected by the earthquake, AFAD said in a statement.

Türkiye has mobilized all its resources and means to carry out accommodation and subsistence services for earthquake victims since powerful earthquakes hit its southern provinces on Feb. 6, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Within a year, the country will revive the earthquake-affected villages and towns, and a total of 70,000 houses will be built in the earthquake-affected villages centered on Kahramanmaras to be delivered to their beneficiaries.

In a briefing, he indicated that Türkiye aims to complete the construction of nearly 200,000 permanent houses and place its citizens in those houses within a year in 11 provinces.

These are Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa and Elazig. The worst damage, according to the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Donmez, was detected in Hatay province and in the Turkish cities of Kahramanmaras and Adiyaman.

A total of 7,242 aftershocks have been registered after the devastating earthquakes that shook the southeast of the country on February 6, according to AFAD.

In Syria the situation is also alarming, when approximately four million people are directly affected by the disaster but with even less supplies than usual.

According to the United Nations, the full extent of the devastation, including the death toll, caused by the quake will take longer to assess in neighboring Syria.

In Syria, the hardest-hit area was the northwestern region controlled by extremist groups, backed by Western powers, making it difficult for the international community to get help to people who desperately need it.

In the Arab country, two new border crossings were opened to expedite aid reaching areas controlled by opposition extremists a week after the earthquake, a delay that the UN has described as “deadly”.

