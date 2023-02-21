Member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee called relations between Moscow and Beijing “strong as a rock”

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 21 – RIA Novosti. Sino-Russian relations are solid as a rock and will withstand any test of the changing international situation, Wang Yi, head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, said at a meeting with Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.
“I believe that today we have very good opportunities to continue our close strategic interaction and contacts in defense of our common strategic interests.”
“The Sino-Russian relations are mature and strong as a rock, and will withstand the test of the changing international situation,” Wang Yi said.
He stressed that today Russia and China “have very good opportunities to continue close strategic cooperation and contacts in defense of common strategic interests.”
Wang Yi stressed that he fully shares the high assessment of the strategic interaction between China and the Russian Federation, expressed by Patrushev.
“We are ready, together with the Russian side … to resolutely uphold national interests and dignity, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas,” Wang Yi added.
Earlier, Patrushev, at a meeting with Wang Yi, said that relations between Russia and China are valuable in themselves and are not subject to external conjuncture.
