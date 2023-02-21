France commented on Russia’s decision to suspend participation in START

|Fact-checking
“France regrets the announcement by President Vladimir Putin of the suspension of Russia’s participation in the New Start treaty,” the text of the communiqué reads.
“France calls on Russia to demonstrate responsibility and reconsider its decision to suspend participation in START as soon as possible. France recalls that the New Start treaty is a key instrument of the international architecture for the limitation of strategic offensive arms and strategic stability,” the text of the communiqué reads.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia is suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country is not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance” .
18:36
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
