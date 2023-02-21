Denmark, Sweden and Germany continue to investigate terrorist attacks on Nord Stream

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
ZURICH, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The investigations into the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, conducted by the authorities of Denmark, Sweden and Germany, have not yet been completed, it is not possible to name the deadlines for their completion at the moment, the joint statement says. statementdistributed by the permanent missions of the three countries to the UN.
The corresponding letter was published on Twitter by the Danish Foreign Ministry on the eve of the meeting of the UN Security Council, requested by Russia in connection with the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. The meeting will begin on Tuesday at 23.00 Moscow time.
“Investigations have not yet been completed. At the moment, it is impossible to say when they will be completed. The authorities of Denmark, Germany and Sweden are engaged in a dialogue regarding the investigation of gas leaks, and this dialogue will continue to the appropriate extent,” the letter says.
Yesterday, 18:10
China backs Russian draft resolution on explosion at Nord Stream
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report