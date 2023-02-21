US and Europe do not seek to destroy Russia, says Biden

|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 21 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden said that America and Europe do not seek to suppress or destroy Russia.
The head of state addressed the Russian people in a speech in Warsaw. According to him, the United States, as well as the countries of Europe, are not going to attack Russia and try to take control of it.
“Millions of Russians who want to live in peace with their neighbors are not our enemies,” he said.
Biden also disputed Vladimir Putin’s words about the forced nature of the special military operation in Ukraine, saying that it “was never a necessity.”
