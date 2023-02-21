Russia and China ratify international strategic alliance | News

The secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, received Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow on Tuesday and at the meeting they ratified the strength of the bilateral relationship, according to separate reports from both parties.

Patrushev during the meeting said that the course towards the development of a strategic partnership with China is an irreplaceable priority for Russia’s foreign policy.

At the same time, the secretary of the Russian Security Council stressed that the collective West is acting both against the Russian Federation and against China, also working to the detriment of developing countries.

The US has been falsely accusing China of offering weapons, even though the US itself is the biggest source of weaponry for Ukraine’s battlefield. What’s the US up to? pic.twitter.com/FdhYioN6QA

– Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China)

February 21, 2023

Nikolai Patrushev emphasized that the deepening of coordination between Russia and China in the international arena is now of particular importance.

On the Chinese side, Wang said, “Sino-Russian relations are mature and rock-solid, they will withstand the tests of this changing international situation.”

Wang’s visit comes after it became known that Ukraine received a plan for a peaceful solution to the conflict with Russia, developed by China, and promised to study this plan.

One year on, the Ukraine crisis has taught us that fighting produces no winner, and dialogue & negotiation is the only way out. All parties, major countries in particular, need to help seek a political settlement rather than add fuel to the fire or profit from the crisis. pic.twitter.com/h58x0vU1Eb

– Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China)

February 21, 2023

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba met with Wang Yi on Sunday in Munich at a security conference and reportedly discussed details of this plan, not yet public.

Just days before Russia intervened in the self-proclaimed republics to the east of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a strategic partnership.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



