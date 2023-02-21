The Russian Foreign Ministry called the condition for the resumption of steps towards the United States on START

MOSCOW, 21 Feb – RIA News. The decision to suspend Russia’s participation in START may be reversible, but the United States should show political will, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

“For this, Washington must <...> to make good faith efforts for the purpose of a general de-escalation and creation of conditions for the resumption of the full functioning of the Treaty and, accordingly, the comprehensive maintenance of its viability. We urge the American side to do just that. Until then, any of our steps towards Washington in the context of START are absolutely excluded, the publication says.

The Foreign Ministry urged American colleagues to refrain from actions that could prevent the renewal of the agreement.
The ministry emphasized that the potential of the treaty in terms of its contribution to strengthening security and strategic stability is far from being exhausted.
Doing business with the United States and the West in general as usual is no longer possible, both in principle and in the field of arms control, Russian diplomats drew attention. At the same time, Moscow will continue to exchange notifications about launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).
“In order to maintain a sufficient degree of predictability and stability in the nuclear missile sphere, Russia intends to adhere to a responsible approach and will continue to strictly comply with the quantitative restrictions on strategic offensive arms stipulated by it within the life cycle of the Treaty,” the ministry said.
Today, during a message to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was suspending participation in the New START Treaty. According to him, in early February, NATO demanded that Moscow “return to the implementation” of the agreement, including access to nuclear defense facilities. The President called it “a theater of the absurd” because the West is involved in Kyiv’s attempts to strike Russian strategic aviation bases.
At the end of January, the US State Department accused Moscow of blocking US START inspections at its strategic facilities. As Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted, it is strange for the United States to demand that Russia resume activities when Kyiv tried to strike long-range aviation targets with the direct military-technical and intelligence-information participation of Washington.
Ryabkov said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Russia remains committed to the START Treaty, complies with all established quantitative and qualitative restrictions, and continues to exchange information. He stressed that the United States, by carrying out a frontal containment of Moscow, violates the preamble of the treaty, which speaks of the indivisibility of security.
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov, commenting on the situation, noted that Moscow remains committed to the goals of the START and considers it a useful tool in the field of strategic stability. He stressed that Russia impeccably complies with the provisions of the treaty, unlike Washington, which illegitimately withdrew more than a hundred strategic weapons from its operation.
Last August, in response to a question from RIA Novosti, US Deputy Secretary of State for Arms Control Bonnie Jenkins said that although the United States does not set specific dates for the resumption of negotiations to replace START-3, it links them to the situation in Ukraine. According to her, the American side is ready to return to dialogue as soon as Russia “shows good will.”
START is the only Russian-American nuclear arms control regime. Its validity expires in 2026. Moscow and Washington began to agree on the parameters of a future agreement on the limitation of nuclear weapons, but the dialogue was interrupted after the start of a military special operation in Ukraine.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

