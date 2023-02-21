The Russian Foreign Ministry called the condition for the resumption of steps towards the United States on START

|Fact-checking
“For this, Washington must <...> to make good faith efforts for the purpose of a general de-escalation and creation of conditions for the resumption of the full functioning of the Treaty and, accordingly, the comprehensive maintenance of its viability. We urge the American side to do just that. Until then, any of our steps towards Washington in the context of START are absolutely excluded, the publication says.
The expert called Russia’s suspension of participation in START a logical response to the United States
The UN called on Russia and the United States to immediately resume implementation of START
Ex-US Ambassador to Russia believes that the world without START will be in a worse situation
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
