France called on Russia to comply with the agreement of the five nuclear powers

A joint statement by the heads of Great Britain, China, Russia, the United States and France on preventing a nuclear war in the world and preventing an arms race among states was prepared at the initiative of Russia and published on January 3, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia is suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country is not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential (of the North Atlantic – ed. ) alliance”.
Putin also said that the United States is developing new types of nuclear weapons and Washington is thinking about the possibility of testing nuclear weapons. In this regard, Putin instructed the Russian Ministry of Defense and Rosatom to ensure readiness for testing Russian nuclear weapons if the tests are carried out by the Americans first.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
