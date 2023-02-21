Paris expresses concern over Moscow’s determination to conduct nuclear tests

|Fact-checking
PARIS, Feb 21 – RIA Novosti. France is concerned about Russia’s readiness to test nuclear weapons if the United States conducts them, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a communiqué on Tuesday.
“France has taken note with concern of the demand (by Vladimir Putin – ed.) that Russia is ready to conduct nuclear weapons tests if they are carried out by the United States,” the text of the communiqué says.
The French Foreign Ministry also called on the Russian Federation to comply with the 1963 Moscow Treaty signed by it “on the prohibition of nuclear weapons tests in the atmosphere, outer space and under water.”
“France also recalls the importance of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which Russia has signed and ratified, and, pending its entry into force, Russia’s compliance with the nuclear test moratorium, which it has signed, like other nuclear powers,” the statement said. .
President Putin on Tuesday in a message to the Federal Assembly said that Russia was suspending participation in the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, stressing that the country was not withdrawing from the treaty. He noted that before returning to the discussion, “we must understand for ourselves what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, the combined strike potential of the (North Atlantic) alliance” .
Putin also said that the United States is developing new types of nuclear weapons and Washington is thinking about the possibility of testing nuclear weapons. In this regard, Putin instructed the Russian Ministry of Defense and Rosatom to ensure readiness for testing Russian nuclear weapons if the tests are carried out by the Americans first.
