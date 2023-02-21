Novak answered a question about retaliatory measures to the price ceiling for petroleum products

MOSCOW, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The ministries and companies of the Russian Federation are currently studying the question of whether it is necessary to introduce retaliatory measures to the price ceiling for petroleum products, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly. The ministries and companies of the Russian Federation are currently studying the question of whether it is necessary to introduce retaliatory measures to the price ceiling for petroleum products, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly.

“This issue is now being studied by ministries and companies. We will discuss this issue,” Novak told reporters, answering the question whether retaliatory measures will still be introduced to the price ceiling for petroleum products and whether there is a need for them, given that the EU has partially withdrawn Russian fuel out of restrictions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the end of last year by his decree banned the supply of Russian oil and oil products to foreigners if the contracts directly or indirectly provide for the use of the price fixing mechanism (the so-called ceiling) introduced by the United States and other unfriendly countries. With regard to oil, this response went into effect on 1 February. For oil products, the government should determine the date. Until she is appointed.

Fuel sanctions of a number of countries against supplies from Russia came into force on February 5: the European Union banned the import of Russian oil products, while the EU and the G7 countries set a price ceiling for them. The limit is set at $100 per barrel for oil products from Russia traded at a premium to the benchmark oil grade (diesel fuel), and $45 per barrel for those traded at a discount (fuel oil). Oil sanctions came into force on December 5.

At the same time, the European Commission clarified that those oil products that are “substantially processed in a third country” do not fall under this ceiling, as well as if they were produced in a third country by mixing Russian and foreign oil. How much they should be processed and in what proportion they can be mixed was not specified.