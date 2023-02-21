IS* may reactivate after earthquakes, ex-military believes

AMMAN, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The earthquakes that hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria could lead to the activation of militants of the Islamic State* terrorist group in these areas, retired Brigadier General of the Jordanian army Auda al-Shudeifat told RIA Novosti.

“The earthquake hit vast areas in Turkey and Syria. Tracking these events through available means, media, analysis and findings, IS* movements are found that are very common in these areas. They move freely in light of the preoccupation of the world with the consequences of the earthquake and wars,” – Ash-Shudeifat said.

The former Jordanian military man believes that IS* “will find an opportunity to carry out its agenda, killing, revenge and spreading chaos and terrorism.”

“The sons of IS* fighters who grew up in specialized camps will find a suitable opportunity to disperse, escape, hide among the people left homeless due to the earthquake, and take advantage of their needs and conditions,” said al-Shudeifat.

Last week, more than 50 mushroom pickers were killed in an attack by IS* militants in the Syrian province of Homs.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. According to the latest data, more than 41 thousand people died. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called him the strongest since 1939. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in ten provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria, where the death toll, according to official figures, exceeded 1.4 thousand, almost 2.5 thousand were injured and injured.

Two more earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 occurred on Monday evening in the Turkish province of Hatay near the Syrian border. 6 people were killed, about 300 were injured. The residents of a number of Syrian provinces also felt the earthquake. Eyewitnesses in Damascus and the Lebanese capital of Beirut told RIA Novosti that the tremors were felt in these cities as strongly as during the February 6 earthquake.

