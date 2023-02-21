Duda called the slogan of Poland’s EU presidency

WARSAW, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The slogan “More America in Europe” will be the slogan of Poland’s EU presidency in 2025, President of the Republic Andrzej Duda said during a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

“In 2025, Poland will preside over the EU. We want, and this year in May we will adopt a special resolution on this issue during the anniversary of our EU membership, so that our presidency will be held under the slogan of strengthening transatlantic ties,” Duda said.

“More America in Europe, stronger ties between the EU and the US, more cooperation between the EU and the US on economic and security issues,” the Polish president explained.

Biden arrived in Poland on Monday from Ukraine and will remain in Warsaw until Wednesday. During his visit, he will, in particular, take part in the meeting of the heads of the “Bucharest Nine” countries – the union of the states of Central and Eastern Europe, the eastern flank of NATO.