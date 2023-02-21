The State Duma commented on Borrell’s accusations of destroying the security system

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 21 – RIA Novosti. The West has long destroyed the international security system, while Russia plans to ensure it with the participation of the entire world community, Adalbi Shkhagoshev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, told RIA Novosti commenting on the statement of EU diplomat Josep Borrell.
Earlier, Borrell said that the decision of the Russian Federation to suspend participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) destroys the international security system.
“In principle, the collective West destroyed international security a long time ago. We watched this very carefully when they destroyed sovereignties and destroyed several states in the Middle East,” Shkhagoshev said.
At the same time, the politician added that Russia will ensure international stability with the participation of the entire world community, “and not through the EU or the collective West”
“Collective security will be provided by Russia and such large organizations as BRICS, SCO, CSTO,” he added.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
