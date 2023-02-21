At least 51 soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Burkina Faso | News

At least 51 soldiers died after a terrorist attack in northern Burkina Faso, the Army of that country reported on Monday after new bodies of dead soldiers were found.

The military body indicated through a statement that “at the close of the day on Monday, February 20, 2023, 43 new corpses were found, establishing the provisional figure at 51 fallen soldiers.”

Likewise, the armed forces added that “operations continue with an intensification of air actions that have allowed the neutralization of a hundred terrorists and the destruction of their equipment.”

Similarly, the note points out that “this figure is added to the sixty terrorists neutralized since the beginning of the response” while specifying that “seven armed vehicles and dozens of motorcycles were also destroyed by aerial devices.”

For its part, the ambush executed by the jihadists took place between Deou and Oursi, in the province of Oudalan, belonging to the border region of the Sahel, where “intense fighting” took place according to official sources.

In turn, the President of the Transition Government of Burkina Faso, Ibrahim Traoré, after learning of the updated figures, conveyed his condolences to the Army and the families of the victims.

In this sense, he added that “the fight is hard, the combat strewn with ambushes, but our patriotic outburst and our determination remain intact until the final victory.”

Since 2015, the African nation has experienced an increase in violence that has left almost two million displaced. Subsequently, in 2020, it suffered two coups d’état, exacerbating the crisis.





