MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden during his visit to Kyiv, speaking about the situation in Ukraine, said that “hard days, months and years” are ahead.
“We know that there will be difficult days, weeks and years ahead,” Biden said at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky.
Biden arrived on Monday for an unannounced visit to Kyiv.
He said Washington’s new aid package to Kyiv would include more military equipment, artillery shells, howitzers and Javelin complexes.
Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographic objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line. The West must understand that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not strengthen its security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The State Duma called Biden’s visit to Kyiv a provocation
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
