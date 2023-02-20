Michel invited Guterres to the EU summit to discuss Ukraine

|Fact-checking
BRUSSELS, February 20 – RIA Novosti. The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that he had invited UN Secretary General António Guterres to take part in the EU summit in Brussels on March 23 to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
“Obviously, the actions of the European Union are aimed at reducing the risks of a third world war, at restoring security and stability. To do this, we must support Ukraine, support the principles of international law. We believe in a multilateral approach. Therefore, I invited UN Secretary General António Guterres to a meeting of the European Council on March 23,” Michel told the Belgian newspaper LeSoir.
The head of the European Council explained that despite the massive military supplies to Kyiv, the European Union welcomes diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.
The EU has already adopted all major sanctions against Russia, said the head of the European Council
