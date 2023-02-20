Crimea commented on Biden’s visit to Kyiv

SIMFEROPOL, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Chairman of the Public Chamber of Crimea Oleksandr Formanchuk believes that the statements of US President Joe Biden in Kyiv demonstrate the intention to wage confrontation in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian.

“I regard this as a challenge to Russia and a demonstration of intentions to wage war in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian, providing assistance for this, including military assistance. We are talking about a serious escalation of the military conflict in Ukraine,” Formanchuk told RIA Novosti.