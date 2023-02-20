|Fact-checking
SIMFEROPOL, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Chairman of the Public Chamber of Crimea Oleksandr Formanchuk believes that the statements of US President Joe Biden in Kyiv demonstrate the intention to wage confrontation in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian.
Biden arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit on Monday and met with Volodymyr Zelensky. The President of the United States said that “billions” in direct budget support will be provided to Ukraine this week. Biden also said that the United States will provide support to Ukraine for as long as necessary. Zelensky, in turn, called negotiations with Biden very important and useful.
“I regard this as a challenge to Russia and a demonstration of intentions to wage war in Ukraine to the last Ukrainian, providing assistance for this, including military assistance. We are talking about a serious escalation of the military conflict in Ukraine,” Formanchuk told RIA Novosti.
According to him, Biden’s visit demonstrated that the United States is not only involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but also leading it.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
