Biden visits Kyiv wants to raise ratings, expert says

MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden, with his visit to Kiev on Monday, certainly wants to influence his rating on the eve of the election race and show that he "keeps his finger on the pulse" on the Ukrainian issue, but his trip cannot be called solely a PR campaign, the senior told RIA Novosti. Victoria Zhuravleva, Research Fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, IMEMO RAS.

Media previously reported that the US President is in Kyiv, where he arrived on Monday morning by train. It was indicated that he held a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Mikhailovsky Cathedral. Zelenskiy later confirmed Biden’s visit, calling it “an extremely important show of support.”

“Of course, this is Biden’s attempt to influence his rating in the US: he is trying to support the Ukrainian agenda in order to show some results, since it is obvious that on the eve of the election race, the Republicans will actively criticize him. The Biden administration wants to achieve some cheap indicators, which can be shown: that the money allocated non-stop, that the weapons supplied to Kiev, give some result,” Zhuravleva said.

Perhaps Biden also wants to show that he keeps abreast of how money is spent to support Kiev, the expert added, adding that one of the main claims of the Republicans to the Democrats is that money goes to Ukraine uncontrollably.

“Biden wants to show that he is not just throwing money, but also asking (Ukrainian authorities – ed.). There may be talk about fighting corruption or similar things that would show that the Biden administration controls the process,” Zhuravleva added.

However, the expert pointed out, this trip cannot be called solely a PR campaign: Ukraine is a significant destination for Washington.

“You can fit this visit into the structure of the future US election race and the Democrats’ thoughts about whether Biden will run or not, but this is not exactly a PR stunt. Washington’s policy towards Ukraine today is an important, serious direction, and this is clearly not for just to wave a pen. Perhaps there is a need for diplomatic, working contacts,” the expert concluded.