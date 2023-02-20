US contacted Russia ahead of Biden’s visit to Kyiv

“Basic communications took place with the Russian side to ensure the elimination of conflict situations” shortly before Biden’s visit in an attempt to avoid a miscalculation that could lead to a direct conflict between the two nuclear powers.

Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital today. It is known that in the morning he arrived in Kyiv by train. Journalists drew attention to the increased security measures in the city, but what exactly was their cause became known only around noon.