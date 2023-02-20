US contacted Russia ahead of Biden’s visit to Kyiv

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. The United States contacted Russia shortly before President Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine, the Associated Press reported, citing the White House.
“Basic communications took place with the Russian side to ensure the elimination of conflict situations” shortly before Biden’s visit in an attempt to avoid a miscalculation that could lead to a direct conflict between the two nuclear powers.
At the same time, it is noted that the US presidential administration did not go into details of its contacts with Moscow.
Biden made an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital today. It is known that in the morning he arrived in Kyiv by train. Journalists drew attention to the increased security measures in the city, but what exactly was their cause became known only around noon.
According to media reports, the visit was planned secretly for security reasons.
13:10
Zakharova commented on the photo of Zelensky and Biden in Kyiv
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report