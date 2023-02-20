EU to approve new package of sanctions against Russia this week, Madrid says

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 – RIA Novosti. The European Union is expected to approve a new package of sanctions against Russia this week, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albarez said on Monday ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“I am confident that this package of sanctions will be adopted with the same unity that we have shown on the previous nine. No conclusions are expected today on this issue, only intense debate … And I am convinced that it (the 10th package of sanctions) will be adopted this week,” he said.

Albarez also commented positively on Estonia’s proposal on joint purchases of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine by member countries of the union, saying that Madrid would consider this issue in detail.

Since the end of February last year, the EU has approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions. Currently, personal EU sanctions against Russia apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the country will cope with the sanctions pressure that the West began to exert on Russia several years ago and continues to increase. Moscow noted that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the failure of sanctions against the Russian Federation. In the Western countries themselves, opinions have been heard more than once that anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographic objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line. The West must understand that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not strengthen its security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.