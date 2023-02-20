MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova compared the fate of Vladimir Zelensky with the ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently serving time in prison. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova compared the fate of Vladimir Zelensky with the ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently serving time in prison.

Media previously reported that US President Joe Biden is in Kyiv, where he arrived on Monday morning by train. It was indicated that he held a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Mikhailovsky Cathedral. Zelenskiy later confirmed Biden’s visit, calling it “an extremely important show of support.”

“When looking at today’s footage of Biden with his ward Zelensky from Kyiv, do not forget about the fate of all previous American projects,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.

“The fate of Saakashvili, the fate of (Juan) Guaidó is what awaits all those who have sold their lives to the Americans: cursed by their own people, useless, forced to generously spend the money earned in America on the betrayal of their countries on American lawyers,” she added. she.

According to her, everyone knows that Saakashvili is a material worked out by the West from all points of view: “he was leaked long ago by those who once poured into him.”

Zakharova also cited a Reuters investigation conducted on the basis of data from the US Department of Justice, from which it follows that the American lobby group Ackerman, one of whose partners is Massimo Di Angelo, Mikheil Saakashvili’s lawyer, is dealing with Saakashvili’s case.

“Saakashvili pays to not be forgotten in the West… Saakashvili has already spent almost a million dollars to get him out of Tbilisi, to save his grateful compatriots from justice. foreign agents – do not notify about foreign funding in a timely manner,” Zakharova wrote.

In February 2023, Judge Giorgi Arevadze of the Tbilisi City Court issued a verdict refusing to suspend Saakashvili’s sentence and release him on health grounds, as requested by his lawyers. Saakashvili’s supporters are calling on Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili to pardon the politician. Previously, the president has repeatedly said that he would not make such a decision.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, 2021, he is being investigated in several criminal cases. The politician was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is a defendant in cases of the dispersal of an opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi television company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili would remain in prison for a long time, he would serve the entire term.