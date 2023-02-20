EU permanent representatives plan to agree on new sanctions against Russia and Belarus

BRUSSELS, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Permanent representatives of the EU countries at a meeting on February 22 plan to finally agree on a new tenth package of sanctions against Russia, as well as another package of sanctions against Belarus, follows from the agenda of the upcoming meeting.

Coordination of new economic and personal restrictions is listed among the items that require preliminary discussion. If the new measures are unanimously approved by the permanent representatives of all 27 EU countries, the package will be considered approved, the final technical procedure will be launched, after which the new sanctions will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and come into force. The meeting of permanent representatives will begin on Wednesday at 10.45 Brussels time (12.45 Moscow time).

Earlier, the EU announced that the 10th package of sanctions should come into force on February 24, the anniversary of the start of the conflict in Ukraine. New restrictions will also be discussed on Monday by the foreign ministers of the EU countries at their meeting in Brussels.

The European Commission on February 15 presented its proposals for a new 11 billion euro package of anti-Russian sanctions that will affect electronics, special vehicles, truck and aircraft engine parts, dual-use goods, the construction sector, rare earth materials, thermal imaging cameras, high-tech products, including components that can be used in drones, missiles and helicopters. In addition, about a hundred individuals and organizations, including politicians, security officials, and media representatives, will be included in the list of personal sanctions.

Since the end of February last year, the EU has approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions. Currently, personal EU sanctions against Russia apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the country will cope with the sanctions pressure that the West began to exert on Russia several years ago and continues to increase. Moscow noted that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the failure of sanctions against the Russian Federation. In the Western countries themselves, opinions have been heard more than once that anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.