Activists blocked houses of Knesset members, media reported

MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Protesters against judicial reform in Israel on Monday morning blocked the homes of several MPs in an attempt to prevent them from entering parliament (the Knesset) for the first reading of a bill appointing judges, Israeli media reported.

Several dozen protesters blocked the entrance to the house of Knesset Legislative Commission Chairman Simcha Rothman, an MP from the Religious Zionism party, according to The Times of Israel. Activists also blocked the house of a member of parliament from the ruling Likud party, Tali Gotlib, who is an active supporter of judicial reform. The protesters, in particular, prevented Gottlieb from taking her autistic daughter to school.

A demonstration was also held in front of the home of Education Minister Yoav Kish.

According to the newspaper, the police detained several protesters in different areas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the protests, calling the activists’ behavior “illegal”.

“When demonstrators prevent members of the public from coming and voting in the Knesset and bring suffering to a girl with autism – demonstrators who talk about democracy themselves lead to violations of democratic principles when they deprive members of the public of the opportunity to exercise the basic democratic right – to vote,” the prime minister said in a statement. in his official telegram channel.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who vehemently opposes judicial reform, also denounced the behavior of the protesters despite strong support for last week’s protests.

“I strongly condemn the siege of the house of deputy Tali Gottlieb, the mother of a girl with special needs, and the fact that she was not allowed to take her daughter to school. This is not our way. This is not the way of protest. I send Tali strength and hug her daughter,” wrote Lapid on Twitter.

Members of the Knesset will convene on Monday to vote in the first reading on a bill that, if approved, would give the ruling coalition control of the committee on judicial appointments. This committee is responsible for the selection of judges for the Supreme Court.

Critics of the reform argue that it will undermine the democratic nature of the State of Israel and bring the country to the brink of social and constitutional collapse.