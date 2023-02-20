Iran criticized the decision not to invite Moscow and Tehran to Munich

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that the conference in Munich on international security, where Iran and Russia were not invited, is being held for the sake of war.
“The Munich Conference is being held in the name of security – yes, but also for the sake of war and to satisfy the interests of warmongers. Organizing such a conference called “international security” and not inviting Iran and Russia means that they took the opportunity to offer their different views on international order and security,” Tasnim quoted Kanaani as saying.
The Munich Security Conference began on Friday; for the second year in a row, the Russian delegation did not participate in it, despite the fears of a number of politicians and experts that building security and striving for peace without a dialogue with Moscow is impossible. The central theme of the conference was the crisis in Ukraine. At last year’s conference in Munich, Volodymyr Zelensky threatened to reconsider Ukraine’s renunciation of nuclear weapons. This year, representatives of Kyiv demanded within the framework of the forum to supply Kyiv with cluster and phosphorus shells banned in many countries. The conference took place against the background of a mass demonstration in Munich, which, according to police, gathered approximately 10,000 people. The protesters called for peace talks and the cessation of arms supplies to Kyiv. Munich residents and guests of the Bavarian capital took posters with inscriptions like “the enemy is not in Russia, but in Brussels and Berlin” with them to the demonstration.
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.
Yesterday, 08:00
Munich is no longer the same
