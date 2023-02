Iran criticized the decision not to invite Moscow and Tehran to Munich

The Munich Security Conference began on Friday; for the second year in a row, the Russian delegation did not participate in it, despite the fears of a number of politicians and experts that building security and striving for peace without a dialogue with Moscow is impossible. The central theme of the conference was the crisis in Ukraine. At last year’s conference in Munich, Volodymyr Zelensky threatened to reconsider Ukraine’s renunciation of nuclear weapons. This year, representatives of Kyiv demanded within the framework of the forum to supply Kyiv with cluster and phosphorus shells banned in many countries. The conference took place against the background of a mass demonstration in Munich, which, according to police, gathered approximately 10,000 people. The protesters called for peace talks and the cessation of arms supplies to Kyiv. Munich residents and guests of the Bavarian capital took posters with inscriptions like “the enemy is not in Russia, but in Brussels and Berlin” with them to the demonstration.