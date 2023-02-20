Iran criticized the decision not to invite Moscow and Tehran to Munich

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday that the conference in Munich on international security, where Iran and Russia were not invited, is being held for the sake of war.

“The Munich Conference is being held in the name of security – yes, but also for the sake of war and to satisfy the interests of warmongers. Organizing such a conference called “international security” and not inviting Iran and Russia means that they took the opportunity to offer their different views on international order and security,” Tasnim quoted Kanaani as saying.