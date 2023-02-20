Blinken expressed confidence in the imminent entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO

ANKARA, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Washington is confident that Sweden and Finland will soon join NATO, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Monday in Ankara.

“The issue of Sweden and Finland joining NATO is not a matter of bilateral relations. We support their entry into the alliance as soon as possible … Their armed forces interact with the forces of the alliance without delay. We are confident that we will soon welcome these two countries to the alliance. When this will happen, the security of every NATO member will be strengthened, including the United States and Turkey,” Blinken said at a press conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

According to the Secretary of State, Washington is aware of Ankara’s concern over the activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, recognized as terrorist in Turkey, and will work in this direction.

Blinken also noted that the United States intends to support Turkey in the aftermath of earthquakes for as long as necessary.

Finland and Sweden, against the backdrop of events in Ukraine last May, submitted applications to the NATO Secretary General to join the alliance. At first, Turkey blocked the process of considering these applications, but already on June 29, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that takes into account all Ankara’s concerns. To date, Sweden and Finland’s applications to NATO have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – these are Hungary and Turkey.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. More than 41,000 people have died in Turkey, according to the latest data.