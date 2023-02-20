Israeli parliamentary delegation arrives in Kyiv, Ukrainian ambassador says

MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. The parliamentary delegation of Israel arrived in Kyiv on Monday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said. The parliamentary delegation of Israel arrived in Kyiv on Monday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said.

“Today, an Israeli parliamentary delegation headed by the head of the Defense and International Policy Committee is arriving in Kyiv,” Korniychuk said on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon.

He noted that Israel heard “their American colleagues who are dissatisfied with the level of cooperation with Ukraine.”

The arrival of the delegation to Kyiv was confirmed by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky.

“The visit of Knesset deputies Yuli Edelstein and Zeev Elkin to Kyiv has begun,” he wrote on Twitter.