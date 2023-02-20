Israeli parliamentary delegation arrives in Kyiv, Ukrainian ambassador says

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. The parliamentary delegation of Israel arrived in Kyiv on Monday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said.
“Today, an Israeli parliamentary delegation headed by the head of the Defense and International Policy Committee is arriving in Kyiv,” Korniychuk said on the air of the all-Ukrainian telethon.
10:42Special military operation in Ukraine
The media suggested why the streets were blocked in the center of Kyiv
He noted that Israel heard “their American colleagues who are dissatisfied with the level of cooperation with Ukraine.”
The arrival of the delegation to Kyiv was confirmed by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky.
“The visit of Knesset deputies Yuli Edelstein and Zeev Elkin to Kyiv has begun,” he wrote on Twitter.
February 7, 19:08
Members of the Dutch Parliament visited Kyiv
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report