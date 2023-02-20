MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. In Kyiv, roads were blocked due to the visit of the Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, wrote the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Dubinsky in his Telegram channel. In Kyiv, roads were blocked due to the visit of the Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, wrote the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Dubinsky in his Telegram channel.

“The culprit of the giant traffic jams in the capital is the director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva. Under her today, the financial committee will be revealing (once again) to undress the Ukrainian economy, exhausted by the war,” he said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian online edition Strana.ua reported that the streets in the center of Kyiv were blocked due to the arrival of foreign delegations.

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reported that they reached an agreement with representatives of Ukraine on monitoring the economy, which will allow us to move on to discussing a full-scale lending program for the country. In early February, the British newspaper Financial Times wrote that Kyiv’s allies were pushing the bank to finalize the loan program in the amount of 14 to 16 billion dollars.