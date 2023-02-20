Turkey does not join the sanctions against Russia, said Cavusoglu

ANKARA, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, at a press conference with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken, said that Ankara does not join the unilateral sanctions against Russia, while Ankara does not allow them to be circumvented.

“Turkey does not join the sanctions (against the Russian Federation). It does not join the unilateral sanctions. We follow the decisions made by the UN,” Cavusoglu said at a press conference with Blinken on Monday in Ankara.

According to him, Ankara will not allow Turkey to bypass the sanctions imposed by the US and the EU against Russia.

“We clearly stated this from the very beginning and we do not allow this to be done (to circumvent sanctions). The US Deputy Treasury Secretary was on a visit to Turkey, held negotiations. We periodically receive information from the EU. We take all this into account, we consider it at cabinet meetings,” – said the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the official representative of the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin, said that Turkey’s sanctions against Russia would play primarily against Ankara itself.

The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the country will cope with the sanctions pressure that the West began to exert on Russia several years ago and continues to increase. Moscow noted that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the failure of sanctions against the Russian Federation. In the Western countries themselves, opinions have been heard more than once that anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective.