MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera that he could give Ukrainian vodka to former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
According to Zelensky, it is important for him not to lose the support of Italy and the team of the country’s new prime minister, Georgia Meloni. As journalists of the newspaper noted, Berlusconi, along with Matteo Salvini, Meloni’s closest associates, do not hide their sympathy for Russia. Zelensky recalled Berlusconi’s statements about a gift from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“I heard the words of Berlusconi. I don’t know him personally. But maybe we should send him something. Does he like vodka? We have excellent quality vodka in Ukraine, if you want, we will give it to him,” he said. Zelensky.
In June, Berlusconi said with regret that he called Vladimir Putin twice, but received no answer.
In October, the LaPresse news agency published an audio recording of Berlusconi’s speech at a meeting with deputies of his party, where he said that he had made peace with Putin, with whom he had a long-term friendship, having received 20 bottles of vodka as a gift from him. The former prime minister also said that the Russian president called him “the first of his five real friends.” At the same time, the press service of Forward, Italy later denied this information.
15 February, 01:35 Special military operation in Ukraine
Berlusconi said he was and remains on the side of the Ukrainian people
