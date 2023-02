Zelensky wanted to give Berlusconi vodka because of Putin

In October, the LaPresse news agency published an audio recording of Berlusconi’s speech at a meeting with deputies of his party, where he said that he had made peace with Putin, with whom he had a long-term friendship, having received 20 bottles of vodka as a gift from him. The former prime minister also said that the Russian president called him “the first of his five real friends.” At the same time, the press service of Forward, Italy later denied this information.