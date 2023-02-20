U.S. senator sternly warns China against Russian aid

|Fact-checking
“If you now jump on the train (of Russian President Vladimir – ed.) Putin, then you are extremely stupid. It’s like buying a ticket for the Titanic after watching a movie. Don’t do it,” the senator said in an interview with ABC.
08:52
According to Graham, this could have the most “catastrophic” effect on relations between China and the United States.
“This will change everything forever,” he added.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States has information that China is considering “lethal” military assistance to Russia, explaining that it could be both weapons and ammunition. Until now, according to him, private Chinese companies have provided Russia with maximum “non-lethal” support.
Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi, during a meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Saturday in Munich, said that China will never accept pressure and threats from Washington against Russian-Chinese relations.
08:00
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
