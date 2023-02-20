MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine will not achieve victory in the conflict with Russia due to unrealistic goals for the return of its former territories and the loss of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, columnist Christoph Schilz wrote in an article for the German edition of Die Welt. Ukraine will not achieve victory in the conflict with Russia due to unrealistic goals for the return of its former territories and the loss of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, columnist Christoph Schilz wrote in an article for the German edition of Die Welt.

“The most likely scenario is that in view of the increasing escalation and possible further loss of territories by Ukraine, the West will push it to conclude a truce,” the author argues.

Despite the fact that Western countries have sent modern weapons to Ukraine to replace the old ones, the country still needs more. But even this, from the point of view of Kyiv, is no longer enough to help the Ukrainian army resist Russian troops, the journalist said.

And although some European states have expressed their willingness to provide fighter jets to Kiev, they most likely will not be able to help the country, since Russia has powerful air defense systems, and there are no suitable runways for Western aircraft in Ukraine, Schilz said.

Another problem for the post-Soviet republic is that the West does not want to escalate the conflict with the supply of more effective weapons, especially to achieve the main goal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky – the occupation of Crimea. Most likely, this will lead to a prolongation of the conflict and the exhaustion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will force the country to abandon its goal of seizing territories, the author of the material suggested.

“It is much more likely that Western arms supplies will continue to be metered out and thus the conflict will drag on. In this case, Ukraine’s problem will most likely be that it will not have enough soldiers in the long run, since reserves are limited,” the observer summed up.

The Kyiv authorities have repeatedly announced plans to launch an offensive operation in the Crimea. At the same time, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, argued that, having agreed on the supply of tanks, Kyiv was negotiating the supply of extended-range missiles and aviation for strikes in Crimea.