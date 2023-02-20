Ukrainian troops shelled three settlements in the DPR

DONETSK, February 20 – RIA Novosti. On Monday morning, Ukrainian troops fired twenty shells of 152 and 155 mm caliber and 11 mines of 120 mm caliber at the settlements of Marinka, Novoselovka-2 and Vodiane, the DPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported. .