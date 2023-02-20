Ukrainian troops shelled three settlements in the DPR

|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
DONETSK, February 20 – RIA Novosti. On Monday morning, Ukrainian troops fired twenty shells of 152 and 155 mm caliber and 11 mines of 120 mm caliber at the settlements of Marinka, Novoselovka-2 and Vodiane, the DPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported. .
“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the following directions: 08.56 (coincides with Moscow time) – the settlement of Kurakhovo – the settlement of Maryinka (eastern): 4 shells were fired with a caliber of 155 mm; 09.12 – the settlement of Krasnogorovka – the settlement of Novoselovka-2: 7 were fired mines with a caliber of 120 mm,” the representative office’s telegram channel says.
10:09Special military operation in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Kirovsky district of Donetsk
It is noted that at 9.45 the Ukrainian military fired 6 more shells of 152 mm caliber at Novoselovka-2, ten shells of the same caliber at Vodyanoy and four mines of 120 mm caliber at Marinka (eastern).
Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.
09:48Special military operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian troops shelled Maryinka
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report