Why commemorate the world day of social justice? | News

This February 20th is the world day for social justice in order to take actions and measures in pursuit of sustainable development.

On November 26, 2007, the General Assembly of the United Nations Organization declared that the world day for social justice will be celebrated so that it is a date in which actions are taken in favor of development, multipolarity, cooperation and exchange between peoples to improve the living conditions of the most disadvantaged and equal number of development opportunities for all.

“The General Assembly recognizes that social development and social justice are essential for the achievement and maintenance of peace and security within and among nations, and that, in turn, social development and social justice cannot achieved if there is no peace and security or if all human rights and fundamental freedoms are not respected,” the statement said.

Next Monday, in the framework of the World Day of Social Justice, we will go out again to claim three very specific aspects that are given as guaranteed in our society (light, education and health), but reality shows us that It is not like that.

— NTSS Platform (@NTSSPlatform)

February 17, 2023

People have common basic needs, fundamental human rights such as survival, self-identity, education, being treated with dignity and respect.

When these needs are not satisfied, an issue that happens the same in developed and developing countries, there are social injustices against which there is an urgent need to act, especially when many of these problems are caused by wrong policies or actions of people or entities that end up harming the population on different scales.

Therefore, social justice makes societies and economies work better and poverty, inequalities and social ills are considerably reduced.

Today is the world day of Social Justice.

The UN general assembly passed a resolution in 2007 to this effect.

Let us resolve to stand for:

-Access to resources

-Equity

-Participation

-Diversity

-Human rights

For one and all#SocialJustice pic.twitter.com/VQf6z5AK2B

— Social Justice:சமூகநீதி (@Sathyantweets)

February 20, 2023

Crises like the one currently being experienced at the global level have reflected the relationships and dependencies between economies around the world, the need for unity and to adopt measures at the global level to work to reduce the gaps between countries.

The United Nations recognizes that trade, capital investment flows and technological advances must be put at the service of societies, work on the basis of ending the evils and social injustice that place millions of people throughout the world in positions of vulnerability. the planet.

Acute financial crises, insecurity, poverty, exclusion and inequality still persist (and worsen) and great walls are erected so that there is greater integration at all levels of society.

It is vital that a multilateral model take shape in a real and practical way throughout the world and that it works based on a set of common values ​​and objectives and that its ultimate task is to achieve equitable development in the world. In this, social justice is a fundamental pillar to take into account.





