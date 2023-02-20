MOSCOW, February 20 — RIA Novosti. Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail reacted with humor to the words of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, who said that Ukrainian tanks would stand on Red Square. . Readers of the British newspaper Daily Mail reacted with humor to the words of the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, who said that Ukrainian tanks would stand on Red Square.

Commentators have noted that the high-ranking official’s rhetoric does not fit into the Western myth of the Kyiv regime’s heroic resistance. They also doubted that Kyiv had Ukrainian tanks.

06:29 The head of the German Defense Ministry called the coming weeks decisive for Ukraine

“Did I miss something? I thought the goal was to force Russia to ‘leave Ukrainian soil’. When did this march to Red Square enter their plans?” Jcartermad specified.

“This is how it all ends when you spend too much time in the bunker with Zelensky. Absolute delusional lunatics,” said SunakIsUSALapdog.

“Our tanks”? “Our tanks”?! Surely you mean those tanks that you screwed up from idiots in the west,” ThaiTim considered.

“I want what he uses,” dube joked.

“Is this fool trying to start a nuclear holocaust?” Mickenos asked.

“I understand that this fool himself will not be on the front lines,” wrote Cisco Pike.

Earlier, the UK announced that it would start training Ukrainian military pilots and marines. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following a visit to London by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he had discussed with him the possibility of providing Kiev with fighter jets, noting that he did not rule out any option of providing military support to Ukraine.