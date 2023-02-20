BEIJING, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Europe is mired in irrational hatred of Russia, and the Europe is mired in irrational hatred of Russia, and the United States wants Moscow to lose so badly that it doesn’t care how the Ukrainian crisis ends, according to an article in the Chinese state-run Global Times.

Earlier, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee Wang Yi, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said that Beijing would prepare a position paper on a political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by the end of February.

Zhang Hong, a junior researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, noted that it is now difficult for all parties involved in the conflict to reach a consensus, but this confrontation creates chaos in the world . He noted that China ‘s proposals at the Munich Security Conference, as well as the soon-to-be-released document, tell the world that “ China is actively seeking a solution to this crisis, we are trying to bring the relevant parties to the negotiating table, China is not sitting idly by.” .

The expert noted that Europe is now mired in irrational hatred and antagonism towards Russia. According to him, the Munich Security Conference was focused on the security of the EU, but the countries of the association excluded Russia from the list of participants.

“With such an attitude, it will be difficult to put Russia at the negotiating table,” he stressed.

Speaking about the role of Washington, Zhang Hong pointed out that the US does not really care whether this crisis ends peacefully or not. The states want the defeat of Russia and they don’t care that the price of this desire is the lives of Ukrainians. The expert compared the Ukrainian crisis with a wound on the hand.

China ‘s proposed solution is to apply some Chinese medicine and heal the bleeding wound, while the US wants to cut off the entire arm,” Hong said.

Russia has repeatedly indicated its readiness for negotiations, but Ukraine has imposed a ban on them at the legislative level. President of the post-Soviet republic Volodymyr Zelensky said at the G20 summit in November last year that “there will be no Minsk-3.” Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that such words absolutely confirm Ukraine’s position about unwillingness to start a dialogue.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with RIA Novosti that Moscow is ready to consider Kiev’s proposals for a settlement, taking into account the proposals of the Russian side and the situation “on the ground”, but the Ukrainian regime is not interested in this.