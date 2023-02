Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.