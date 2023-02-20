DONETSK, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops fired five more NATO-caliber shells at Donetsk, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.

“Fire was recorded from the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine – ed.) in the direction: 08:35 – settlement Dalnee – Donetsk (Petrovsky district): 5 shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the ministry said in a telegram -channel.

09:32Special military operation in Ukraine Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the DPR 47 times a day

Earlier it was reported that on Monday, Ukrainian troops fired 16 NATO-caliber shells at Donetsk.

On Sunday, the representative office of the DPR in the JCCC said that the Ukrainian security forces fired 40 rockets from the MLRS in Donetsk in two minutes. Under fire was, including, and the city center. The city administration reported damage to the library, school, park area, kindergarten.

Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.