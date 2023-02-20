US city was hit by a “nuclear strike”

For the past two weeks, the freest American media in the world has been feeding the venerable public stories. Aliens, UFOs, Beyoncé’s pregnancy, Chinese with balloons, Ukrainians always at war. Anything but news from Ohio. Meanwhile, a large-scale ecological catastrophe is unfolding there.

On February 3, 50 wagons of a train carrying dangerous substances derailed near the town of East Palestine. In particular, five tank cars contained vinyl chloride gas. Five tanks may sound like nothing, but they actually contained a two-year supply of all American vinyl chloride.

The Norfolk Southern railroad company decided to burn the contents of the tanks, even though it was all near urban areas, and vinyl chloride releases poisonous hydrogen chloride and even more poisonous phosgene when burned. Ironically, phosgene is the same chemical warfare agent used by the Germans and Americans to poison each other during World War I.

Numerous videos on the Internet clearly show how black puffs of poisonous smoke cover the houses and streets of East Palestine. People were evacuated for two days, and then again returned to their place of residence. It is not surprising that they immediately began to complain of headaches, nausea, suffocation. Asthmatics and heart patients have exacerbated chronic diseases. The prospects were gloomy: even vinyl chloride itself is a strong carcinogen, and the products of its combustion are just poison in its purest form, in the same World War I, tens of thousands of people died from phosgene.

These types of accidents happen all over the world . However, in all normal countries there is a strict algorithm for saving the population – people are taken out of the disaster zone in an organized manner, they are provided with housing and medical care, they are paid compensation, and, of course, they arrange a show trial of the culprit of the disaster, ruining him with fines and compensation.

None of this happened in East Palestine. The authorities with magnificent contempt ignored the suffering of the people and concentrated on something of their own.

Exactly the same way the incorruptible media behaved. For two weeks there was not a word anywhere about the disaster in Ohio. Some news leaked only to completely left-wing resources such as the World Socialist Web Site.

The medical services didn’t give a damn about Ohio – only eleven days after the accident, they woke up there and advised the townspeople not to drink water from the tap. Tests, however, have not yet been done.

The environmental authorities didn’t give a damn either, although the local reservoirs are polluted so that thousands of fish have already died in them. The Environmental Protection Agency woke up only two weeks after the accident to say the current state of the air was “not a concern.”

The governor of Ohio did not get in touch. US President Joe Biden – well, what to say about him, he has long been in his own world

Norfolk Southern threw about a million dollars off the lord’s shoulder to about a thousand families in East Palestine. That is, one household accounted for a little more than a thousand dollars. At the same time, even now these people are at risk of spending many times more money on treatment, and how much will they be charged in hospitals later, when the effects of poisonous substances will manifest themselves in full growth?

And so the inhabitants of the American town went to the people’s gathering in an attempt to get through to the authorities. I remember the bearded mayor of East Palestine at this meeting, his frightened eyes and pathetic bleating: “I’m just the mayor of a town of five thousand, what can I do against the railway corporation?”

This is where the whole intrigue of this crime lies. The Norfolk Southern railroad company is indeed a wealthy corporation. The scale of her influence in this story is very clear. Immediately after the train crash, the company’s bosses contacted Ohio Gov. Mike Devine and told him they were going to burn the vinyl chloride out of the tanks.

Already at that moment, the fault of the carrier was obvious – the reason for the derailment of the cars was problems with the brake axle. But instead of taking Norfolk Southern to court and then calling in experts to consult with them on how to deal with the dangerous gas safely, the governor obediently gave the go-ahead, and East Palestine was shut down in black puffs of poisonous smoke.

Today it turns out that it was completely optional to burn off the gas. But it was the easiest and cheapest way out. Naturally, the railroad took advantage of it, endangering the lives and health of tens of thousands of people. The leadership of the state was either afraid to butt heads with the corporation, or they got it on the paw well. And the White House kept silent all this time.

It is amazing that such things are happening in the United States under the leadership of the Democratic Party, whose leaders are simply obsessed with the environment. Either they are fighting for the Amazon jungle, or they are demanding that we eat bugs instead of meat, or they are accusing Russia of something. But then a full-scale environmental disaster happens in their homeland, and suddenly all these conservationists turn their backs and look the other way.

Today, half a month after the accident, the news of the disaster has finally made its way into the information field of America. “These photos should be on all the front pages, <...> in every news broadcast in America, – they are outraged on the right-wing Newsmax TV channel. “They launched a nuclear attack on an American city.”

The Ohio catastrophe is called in the United States the “second Chernobyl”, although against the backdrop of Soviet organization and human heroism, the gouging and cruelty of the American oligarchy look even more disgusting. Soviet specialists sacrificed their lives and health in order to save people and prevent the poisoning of large areas. In Ohio, as we see, everything is exactly the opposite.

It would be more reasonable to compare this catastrophe with the tragedy of Fukushima. In both cases, the cause of what happened was a disregard for technology. And here and there, residents were asked to escape as best they could. Well, exactly the same attitude was demonstrated to Mother Nature . The Americans freely poison the environment with war gases. The Japanese did not hesitate to pour radioactive water into the oceans.

It would seem that the tragedy in Ohio is an internal affair of the Americans. However, water, air, land belong to all mankind – the Americans themselves like to remind about this when they are fighting for the environment in some foreign country. According to this logic, today it is the Washington regime that should be brought to international court for such monstrous sabotage against nature as the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico under President Obama or the disaster in Ohio under President Biden. At the same time, it would be nice to call for accountability for undermining Nord Stream 2. To material compensations to “Gazprom” and German firms should be added a serious fine for polluting the Baltic.