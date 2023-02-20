Death toll from heavy rains, landslides in Brazil rises to 36

MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. The death toll from heavy rains, floods and landslides in the Brazilian state of São Paulo has risen to 36, according to local portal G1. The death toll from heavy rains, floods and landslides in the Brazilian state of São Paulo has risen to 36, according to local portal G1.

Earlier it was reported about 19 dead.

“The rains that took place during the withdrawal in Sao Paulo led to the death of 36 people: 35 in the municipality of Sao Sebastian, another in the municipality of Ubatuba,” the portal said.

According to local authorities, more than 550 people were forced to leave their homes on the coast, of which 338 were left homeless.

Earlier it was reported that the governor of Sao Paulo Tarcisio de Freitas, together with the leadership of civil defense, are in San Cristobal, where 600 millimeters of rain fell in a day and more than 50 houses were destroyed. Local authorities declared a state of emergency in some municipalities and canceled the carnival program, the Brazilian army announced the dispatch of military aircraft to the affected area.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is due to visit the affected region on Monday.