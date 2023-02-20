UN urges extension of grain export agreement in the face of famine | News

The director of the World Food Program of the United Nations Organization (UN), David Beasley, requested this Saturday an extension of the agreement that has allowed the export of cereals through the Black Sea in the midst of the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

UN spends 250 million dollars to avoid famine

The official told international media that this step is of crucial importance for millions of people around the world who are facing the scourge of hunger.

He stressed that the closure of the Ukrainian ports would become a catastrophe, in particular for Africa, whose situation “is very fragile at the moment. 50 million people are on the brink of famine, ”she highlighted.

The pact signed by Russia, Ukraine and with the participation of the UN was extended for 120 days on November 19, an extension that expires in weeks.

Very frank discussions with leaders here at @MunSecConf. This hunger crisis is real and the consequences of inaction are severe. We’ve got to get ahead of this catastrophe right now — because if you don’t have food security, you’re not going to have any security at all! pic.twitter.com/gKfVJJKmZi

—David Beasley (@WFPChief)

February 18, 2023

Beasley considered that the agreement continues to be vital to prevent malnutrition on the African continent, although he admitted that so far the flow of grains has especially benefited nations of the European Union, China and Türkiye, and not the poor countries that needed it most. .

In extending the agreement, Russia observed that part of the commitments made by the UN, such as the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers and the shipment of grains to lower-income countries and vulnerable to the food crisis, have not been fulfilled.

Despite these breaches, Beasley appreciated that people are no longer able to cope with the situation due to “food prices, fuel costs, debt inflation and three years of Covid-19.”

He warned that “if we don’t step in and cut costs, then 2024 could be the worst year we’ve seen in hundreds of years,” he said.

What’s the impact of the Black Sea Grain Initiative?

Since the signing of the agreement, 16 WFP-chartered vessels have sailed from #Ukraine ports in support of WFP operations in Ethiopia, Yemen, Afghanistan and Somalia. pic.twitter.com/sk7hFwpFDo

— World Food Program (@WFP)

February 17, 2023

The agreement to export grain through Ukrainian ports was put in jeopardy after the attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Russian military ships and civilian ships anchored in Sevastopol Bay, Crimea. This occurred on October 29, 2022 and the corridor agreed by the parties was used for the safe shipment of food.

However, Moscow resumed the agreement after Türkiye diplomacy obtained guarantees from the Ukrainian side that there would be no further attacks.





