Japan asks for an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council because of North Korean missile launches

TOKYO, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Japan has requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with North Korea’s missile launches on February 18 and 20, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
“Following the launch of an intercontinental-class missile the day before yesterday, now is the launch of ballistic missiles, so we requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council. It is necessary to continue gathering information, remain vigilant and deepen cooperation with the United States and South Korea,” Kishida told reporters.
North Korea fired two missiles from the west coast towards the east on Monday morning. The flight altitude of the first missile was 100 kilometers, the flight range – 400 kilometers, the second – 50 and 350 kilometers, respectively. Both missiles landed outside Japan‘s exclusive economic zone. There is no information on the damage caused to aircraft and ships by this hour. The South Korean military said they were short-range ballistic missiles. The launches were carried out from the province of Pyongannam-do.
The DPRK then confirmed the launch of two 600-millimeter multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, they flew 395 and 337 kilometers, respectively.
In total, since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has carried out 3 missile launches; last year, 37 launches were carried out.
The DPRK announced the ability to “incinerate” enemy airfields
