White House press secretary ridiculed after Biden confession

MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Viewers of the American television channel Fox News reacted to the statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the communication skills of US President Joe Biden.

Earlier, during one of her briefings, Jean-Pierre, answering a journalist’s question about Biden’s ability to communicate with others, said that the American leader is “the best communicator” that is in the White House.

“She’s good. You need to be an actress to say with a straight face that Brandon (Biden’s nickname. – ed.) Is the best speaker. Wow, hats off,” user Parker L wrote.

“The Big Guy is such a great communicator. He once said that America is a country that can be summed up in one word: AWDSMFAFOOTHIMAAAFOOTAFOOTWHSCUSEME. I think his sign language interpreter quit,” Tom recalled.

“If Biden is the best communicator for lying, then Karine Jean-Pierre is the second best communicator for lying,” Zie Bautista said.

“This woman will never be taken seriously again,” said Reid Wright.

“If Joe were to talk about aliens, he would probably say that he has spent more time with aliens than anyone else, and that he has been an alien for several years,” Philip McArthur sneered.

“America doesn’t listen to Joe, America listens to Joe trying to explain himself with a teleprompter,” added Jesse Orona.

Biden, who turned 80 last year, became the oldest president of the United States in history. He regularly gets into funny situations, the opponents of the American leader consider age and possible health problems to be the reason for this.