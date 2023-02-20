ADDIS ABABA, February 20 – RIA Novosti, Rafael Daminov. Foreign Minister of Chad, Mohammed Saleh Nazif, said in an interview with RIA Novosti that he does not feel pressure from Western countries because of cooperation with Russia.

The two-day summit of the African Union, which was attended by most of the heads of state and government of the African continent, was held on Saturday and Sunday in the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa.

February 11, 10:04 am The President of Chad calls relations between Moscow and N’Djamena fraternal, the ambassador said

According to the minister, “there are no obstacles on the part of Chad for the development of relations with Russia, they are historical and strong.”

“I don’t feel pressure,” the minister said, answering a question about whether there is pressure from the West on N’Djamena because of its ties with the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and Europe demand that African countries not cooperate with Russia and seek to restore Africa’s colonial dependence.