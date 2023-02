UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over North Korean missile launches

North Korea fired two missiles from the west coast towards the east on Monday morning. The flight altitude of the first missile was 100 kilometers, the flight range – 400 kilometers, the second – 50 and 350 kilometers, respectively. Both missiles landed outside Japan ‘s exclusive economic zone. There is no information on the damage caused to aircraft and ships by this hour. The South Korean military said they were short-range ballistic missiles. The launches were carried out from the province of Pyongannam-do.