UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over North Korean missile launches

UN, February 20 – RIA Novosti. The meeting of the UN Security Council on the problems of the DPRK will be held on Monday and will begin at 15:00 (23:00 Moscow time), follows from the program of the meetings of the Security Council.
Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan had requested an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with North Korea’s missile launches on February 18 and 20.
03:56
UN Secretary-General condemns another North Korean missile launch
North Korea fired two missiles from the west coast towards the east on Monday morning. The flight altitude of the first missile was 100 kilometers, the flight range – 400 kilometers, the second – 50 and 350 kilometers, respectively. Both missiles landed outside Japan‘s exclusive economic zone. There is no information on the damage caused to aircraft and ships by this hour. The South Korean military said they were short-range ballistic missiles. The launches were carried out from the province of Pyongannam-do.
The DPRK then confirmed the launch of two 600-millimeter multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) projectiles towards the Sea of Japan, they flew 395 and 337 kilometers, respectively.
In total, since the beginning of the year, the DPRK has carried out three missile launches; last year, 37 launches were carried out.
04:52
The DPRK announced the ability to “incinerate” enemy airfields
