In Poland, the speech of the Ukrainian writer turned into a scandal

MOSCOW, February 20 – RIA Novosti. Polish activists disrupted an event with the participation of Ukrainian writer Oksana Zabuzhko, who glorifies nationalists from the UPA*, Kresy reports.

The incident took place last week in Warsaw at the headquarters of the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza. According to the publication, the activists interrupted the “scandalous” meeting with the participation of Zabuzhko, who casts doubt on the Volyn massacre and praises the nationalist Roman Shukhevych, “once again” expressing disagreement with the “propaganda of historical lies” on her part.

During the writer’s speech, the activists unfurled a banner: “Moral zeros, an example for you is Bandera,” and also shouted the slogan “Bandera people go home.” In the past, similar events with the participation of Zabuzhko in Wroclaw and Krakow were disrupted, the material adds.

The question of the interpretation of the Volyn massacre, as well as the attitude towards the leaders of the Ukrainian nationalists of the times of the OUN-UPA * remains one of the most difficult issues in relations between Warsaw and Kyiv.

Poland considers Bandera, in particular, the ideologist of the events of 1943, which are called the Volyn massacre – on this day, Ukrainian nationalists attacked about 150 Polish villages at the same time. Polish historians regard the Volhynia massacre as genocide and ethnic cleansing and claim the deaths, according to various sources, from 100,000 to 130,000 people.

* Extremist organization banned in Russia