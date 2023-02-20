Russia denounces Ukrainian attack in the Donestk region | News

The Ukrainian army fired on Sunday against the kyiv and Voroshilovsky districts of Donetsk, firing 40 shells in two minutes, reported an entity that monitors the course of the war in that region.

According to the representative office of the Donestk People’s Republic at the Kiev Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Matters Related to War Crimes (JCCC), “Fire from Ukrainian armed formations was recorded in the direction astochkino – Donetsk (Kiev district)”.

It also explains that “20 rockets were fired from the MLRS; Lastochkino – Donetsk (Voroshilovsky district): 20 rockets were fired from the MLRS.

Likewise, it specifies that the missiles fell, even in the area of ​​the Covered Market in the center of the city, due to which a fire broke out in one of the buildings.

In addition, several fragments impacted against a car that was driving on Artem street. The driver was injured and is receiving first aid.

In turn, Donetsk Mayor Alexei Kulemzin, referring to eyewitnesses, also reported explosions near the market.

A park, the prosecutor’s office building and the Krupskaya library in the Voroshilovsky district were attacked. The Altair school and residential buildings on Pushkin Boulevard and Chelyuskintsev Street were also damaged, according to Kulemzin.

Later, the mayor clarified that the Ukrainian rockets hit the hostel and the stands of the Olimpiysky sports complex.

According to the latest information, ten people were injured as a result of the bombardment.

